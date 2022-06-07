July 1, 1936—June 4, 2022

FORT EDWARD — Landon A. Davis, previously of Cambridge, NY passed away suddenly at his Fort Edward residence on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the age of 85.

Born July 1, 1936 in Island Pond, VT, he was the son of the late William and Jeanette (Sarrasin) Davis.

He graduated from Brighton High School in Island Pond. Early in his career, he honed his carpentry and labor skills in construction and was a truck driver for HP Hood, after which he began his twenty-six-year career working for Agway in various locations in VT and NY, retiring as the Manager of the Salem Feed Mill in 1992. Following retirement, he was a self-employed consultant until 1997.

Landon was a proud and active member of the U.S. Army National Guard, retiring from his Staff Sargent duties after seventeen years.

Landon was a member of the Island Pond Grange, the Battenkill Snowdrifters in Salem, serving as Treasurer for a period of time and also volunteered his time at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

Landon married Jeannette (Messier) Davis on May 20, 1961. Landon was extremely proud of the family he and Jeannette shared. He was known for his large family breakfasts when they were all gathered together and took the role of Gramper very seriously, taking the grandchildren on tractor rides and sharing family history of his youth in Island Pond. Landon’s deep roots in Island Pond brought him back many times during the years and always on his birthday; he already had plans for this year’s trip. During these trips he would see many family and friends.

Landon also enjoyed snowmobiling with family in earlier days, woodworking and puttering around (as Mom would say) on odd jobs.

Recently, one of Landon’s most important roles was to see Jeannette, his wife of 61 years and the love of his life, as often as possible. Landon would bring her special treats of berries, ice cream, chocolate or milkshakes and report back on how much she ate and how she enjoyed it so. We will miss his regular calls checking in with everyone.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Robert Davis and a sister, Sara Davis.

Landon is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jeannette (Messier) Davis; his children: Alan (Astrid) Davis of Center Cambridge, Carol (Robert) Mitchell and Brenda (Peter) Fish, of Guilderland, Doug Davis of Shushan; a daughter-in-law, Linda Davis of Cambridge, VT; a brother, Edward (Shirley) Davis of Underhill, VT; a sister, Gail Nugent of Colebrook, NH. He is also survived by seventeen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours are from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022 at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main St., Cambridge.

A funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 10, 2022 at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.

Memorial contributions in Landon’s memory may be made to the Island Pond Historical Society, 126 Cross St., Island Pond, VT 05846.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.