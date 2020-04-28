× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

May 24, 1942 — April 24, 2020

FORT EDWARD — Laila Gene Hamelin-Guilder, 77, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at her home.

Born on May 24, 1942, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late George Elmer and Helen France (Moumblo) Doner.

Laila attended Hudson Falls High School. She was a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward.

In 1994, she married Sgt. Roy Guilder of Hudson Falls. They spent 13 years together until his passing in 2007.

Laila enjoyed doing word searches, cooking and enjoyed dancing when her kids were younger. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Laila was predeceased by her sister, Diane (Brad) Talmadge; and her niece, Morine Talmadge.