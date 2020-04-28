May 24, 1942 — April 24, 2020
FORT EDWARD — Laila Gene Hamelin-Guilder, 77, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at her home.
Born on May 24, 1942, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late George Elmer and Helen France (Moumblo) Doner.
Laila attended Hudson Falls High School. She was a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward.
In 1994, she married Sgt. Roy Guilder of Hudson Falls. They spent 13 years together until his passing in 2007.
Laila enjoyed doing word searches, cooking and enjoyed dancing when her kids were younger. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Laila was predeceased by her sister, Diane (Brad) Talmadge; and her niece, Morine Talmadge.
Left to cherish her memory include her children, Tamala Bristol of Cossayuna, Charmaine Martindale of Greenwich, Melanie (John) King of Queensbury, Lance (Karen) Bristol of Queensbury, Leon (Jody) Bristol of Schenectady, Angel (Brian Bennett) Bristol of Fort Edward; her grandchildren, Lalania, Resolve, Paytane, Brandon, Ryin, Zachary, Stephen, Eric, David, Leonard, Jerith, Devon Barcomb and Scarlett Vanderwerker; her great-grandchildren, Isabella Duquette, Lilah, Rozzlyn, Savanna, Sophia, Colin, Joey, Layla, Raelee, Dresden, Harrison, Nicholas and Arianna Grace; her fur baby, Freida; her nephew, Heath (Laura) Talmadge; a special great-nephew, Mack Marshall; and many other great nieces and nephews.
Due to the pandemic there will be no calling hours, services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. For online condolences and to view Laila’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
