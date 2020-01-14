SOUTH GLENS FALLS — LaDonna Diane (Meseberg) Bethel, 65, of South Glens Falls, New York passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 with her family by her side at Albany Medical Center.
LaDonna was one of six children born to the late Claude and Beverly (Green) Meseberg. She loved nothing more than to spend time with her family.
She was a loving wife to her husband, Jack Joseph Bethel for 48 years. A loving mother to her two children, Traves Michael Bethel and his wife, Meghan, of Queensbury, and Diana May Bethel and her partner, Christopher, Yerdon of Clifton Park. She was also a loving grandmother to her four grandchildren, Kasie Couser, Meghan Bethel, Brynn Bethel and Evan Bethel.
LaDonna is also survived by her siblings, Donnie Meseberg of Clarksville, Tennessee, Caroline (Dennis) Halverson of Oregon, Wisconson, Linda (William) Atkinson of Stoughton, Wisconson, Lyle (Vicki) Meseberg of Brooklyn, Wisconson and Richard (Sue) Meseberg of Oregon, Wisconson; her mother-in-law, Eleanor Shappy Bethel of South Glens Falls; her brother-in-law, Scott (Debra) Bethel of Mechanicville; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, LaDonna was predeceased by her father-in-law, John Bethel and her sister-in-law Jennifer Meseberg.
There will be no calling hours and services will be private at the convenience of the family.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Regan Denny Funeral Home, South Glens Falls.
