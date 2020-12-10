Aug. 1, 1945—Dec. 4, 2020

GLENS FALLS – Ladislaus “Lottsy” J. Schrammel, 75, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital after a short illness. He was born August 1, 1945 in Pornoapatit, Hungray, the son of the late Josef and Margaret (Kornfein) Schrammel.

Lottsy came to Glens Falls in 1957 at the age of 11 and went on to attend St. Mary’s Academy.

After several years, he retired from Scott Paper Company as a machine supervisor.

On September 16, 1989, he married Barbara Stevens.

Lottsy loved the outdoors, especially camping and fishing and taking long rides. He was well known in the area for walking with his friends and their fur babies. He loved life and the people he met along the way and will be greatly missed.