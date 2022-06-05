LaDette R. (John) Cross III

March 10, 1943—May 31, 2022

QUEENSBURY — LaDette R. Cross III (aka John, Jack or Butch) of Queensbury and Bolton Landing passed away peacefully in his sleep, on May 31, 2022, at St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany after a long illness. John was blessed to live a fulfilling life and be surrounded by his loving family.

John was born in Syracuse, NY on March 10, 1943. He is predeceased by his adopted parents: LaDette R. Cross II and wife, Beatrice. He grew up in Syracuse and Utica until he came to live with his supportive foster parents, Donald and Marilyn Higley of Glens Falls. Also predeceased by his sister, Ruth; brother in law, Jack Donahue; and his nephew, Michael Murphy all from Syracuse.

He joined the United States Army in August of 1962, where he was stationed in Fort Benning, GA. While in the military, he married Mary Elizabeth (Beth) Lamb on March 13, 1965. Once married they resided in Fort Benning until his honorable discharge and then they both returned to settle in Bolton Landing. In 1978, they moved their family to Queensbury where they lived for many years.

John worked for General Electric in the Film Department of the Fort Edward plant until his retirement. He spent 10 years driving a school bus for Queensbury School and then in 2007, he was an iconic part of the TreePaad Family until 2019. He was known by staff and guests alike as the TreePaad Grandpa, and made everyone feel welcome with his amazing smile and outgoing personality.

John was a father figure not only to his own children, but also to many, many children in Warren/Washington County over the 38 years of being foster parent with his wife Beth. He was also very community minded and spent several years volunteering with the Bolton Fire & Rescue Squad, Kiwanis Club, Queensbury Central Fire Department and West Glens Falls Emergency Squad. Many will miss him for his big hugs, his life lessons, and most of all his warm presence.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary (Beth); and his children: Patricia M. (Lee) Garrand, James J. Cross, Donald A. (Paula) Cross, Scott A. (Adrienne) Cross all of Queensbury and Cejay J. (Debbie) Cross of Amsterdam; his loving grandchildren: Ashlea (Jay) Miller of Connecticut, Dylan Garrand (Courtney) of Granville, Abigayle Garrand (Jeff), Brandon Cross (Jacey), Connor Cross (Adrienne) all of Queensbury, Cody Cross (McKenna) of Hudson Falls, Mackenzie Cross (Brian) of South Carolina, Andrew Cross (Melanie) and Caleb Cross both of Queensbury, and Chano J. Cross of Amsterdam; his beloved great-grandchildren: Alice and Harvey Miller of Connecticut, Sadie Garrand of Granville; and the great-granddaughter he did not get to meet, Wesley Shae of South Carolina. He is been also survived by his foster siblings: Carol Benante (Bob) of Lake George, Gary (Susan) Higley, Robert (Lori) Higley both of Queensbury; his adopted sister, Joan Donohue of Syracuse; and his many nieces and nephews, which he adored.

Calling hours will be at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury on Friday, July 15, 2022, from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. with a service to follow at 6:30 p.m. with Reverend Monty Robinson officiating.

The family invites you to join them in a “Celebration of his life” on Saturday, July 16, 2022, where details will be provided at the service.

Our family wishes to thank all the wonderful people involved in his care, Dr. Reeves, P. Ellement, PA and the staff at Iron Gate Family Practice, G.I. Center at Glens Falls, Glens Falls Hospital and St. Peters Hospital. A special thank you to all the wonderful nurses of both hospitals and the Fort Edward Rescue Squad for the compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the West Glens Falls Emergency Squad or Warren County Foster Care Fund for Children’s extra needs.

Those who wish may make online condolences by visiting the funeral home website at sbfuneralhome.com.