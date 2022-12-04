L. Irene Pedersen

Sept. 5, 1927—Nov. 30, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — It is with extreme sadness, that we announce, L. Irene “Reany” Pedersen, 95, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 peacefully at her home surrounded by those that loved her.

Born on Sept. 5, 1927 in Fenimore, NY she was the daughter of Carl Oscar and Blanche (TenEyck) Salmonson.

Reany graduated from Hudson Falls High School.

In her early days, she worked at Grants creating window displays. She then went on to work for St. Michael’s Rectory for 16 years with Father Hughes.

Reany is predeceased by her husband Olaf “Pete” Pedersen, sisters: Marie Stearns and Shirley Wright, brother, Carl Salmonson and nephews: Alaric Stearns and Lloyd Salmonson.

Left to cherish her memory are her brother, Perry Salmonson of South Glens Falls; daughters: Rena Mulholland of Queensbury and Valerie Pedersen of Fort Edward; and grandsons: Justin Pedersen (Shane Hulbert) of Lakeland, FL, Christopher (Tarrah) Rockwell and Peter Rockwell; beloved great-grandchildren; and beloved nephews: Rollin Wright and Chuck Wright.

A special thanks to her niece, Carla Salmonson for helping us through this difficult time, and her great-nephew, Bob Stearns for his standing Monday luncheons that she treasured. She looked forward to her annual visits from her special niece, Mickey Walters. We would also like to give a special loving thanks to Mary Stearns.

A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.

Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Code Blue/Open Door Mission of Glens Falls or North Shore Animal League of Glens Falls.

For those who wish to leave a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhomes.com.