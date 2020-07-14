L. Douglas O'Brien

Always active in civic and community groups, Doug had been chairman of the New Hampshire Bankers Association and vice chairman of the Business and Industry Association of NH. He was a director of TD Bank NH and New Hampshire Public Television, a trustee of Southern New Hampshire University, the New Hampshire Community Technical College Foundation, and a member of the State of NH Executive Branch Ethics Committee.

He also previously served as a director of The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) at UN Headquarters, the National Conference of Christians and Jews; the Greater New York Council-Boy Scouts of America; the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce; the New England Bankers Institute; the New Hampshire Business Roundtable; as a trustee of Steven’s Institute of Technology; chairman of the Operating Committee to Celebrate New Hampshire Culture and Education on the National Mall in Washington D.C.; the Currier Museum; as an incorporator of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation and Optima Health, Inc.; chairman of the Greater Jamaica Development Corp. and the Workers Compensation Committee of the NHADA. He was a founder of the New Hampshire Community Development Corp. and helped to found New York Cash Exchange, now Cirrus the ATM network, as well as a founding partner in New Hampshire. Custom Brewers, Inc., Tri Town Ice Arenas, Inc. and Stagecoach Farms, Inc., a 28 unit housing development. He was listed in Who’s Who in America and was the recipient of many awards of honor and was most proud of being named New Hampshire’s Citizen of the Year.