Aug. 18, 1927—Sept. 16, 2022

QUEENSBURY—L. Audrey Rabe of the Town of Queensbury passed away peacefully on September Sixteenth. Audrey was born in Queens, NY, to Louise and Frank Walters. After secretarial school, she worked for the Home Insurance Company on Maiden Lane in New York City. In 1948 Audrey married Robert A. Rabe and she continued to work while her husband pursued his advanced studies. Audrey was a stay-at-home Mom before returning to work as the secretary to the Director of Christian Education at their church on Long Island.

In 1970 Audrey and her husband, Bob, purchased a small moving company and moved to South Glens Falls. In 1985 when Dewey’s Van Service was sold it was a Top Quality North American Van Lines Agency.

While living on Long Island, Audrey was an active church member, sang in the choir, and served as an Elder. She was a Brownie Scout Leader and Girl Scout Cookie Chairman. Since 1971 Audrey was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls where she was an ordained Elder, Deacon, member of Session and

Presbyterian Women, as well as serving on many committees including May Tea. Audrey volunteered with the Glens Falls Hospital Guild and during the 1970’s she was a member of Zonta International.

Audrey supported Bob’s work during his many years as a Mason and Shriner, including visits to children’s hospitals, meetings, parades, and fund raisers.

In addition to her parents, Audrey was predeceased by her beloved husband, Bob, daughter Claudia, a brother, several cousins, a niece and two nephews.

Rejoicing in a life well lived are her devoted daughter Melissa (David), and her cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Audrey was a gracious, intelligent, and generous woman, who enjoyed reading, sewing, music, gardening, swimming and knew no match in the kitchen.

A memorial service will be held at one o’clock on Saturday, October 1, at the First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls, 400 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY.

Donations may be made to: First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls Deacons, at the above address; Gateway House of Peace, 479 Rowland Street, Ballston Spa, NY 12020; or a charity of the donor’s choice.

The family extends deep, heartfelt, thanks to the many people and caregivers who supported Audrey with unconditional kindness, compassion and skill.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main St. South Glens Falls, NY 12803.