March 18, 1989—Nov. 13, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Kyle Matthew Brunelle, 33, passed away unexpectedly, at his home on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.

Born March 18, 1989, in Glens Falls, he was the son of William and Bonnie (Springer) Brunelle.

Kyle was a graduate of Hartford Central School and after high school earned his welding certificate from Modern Welding School in Schenectady.

He was employed by Doty Machine Works, Inc. in Fort Edward, as a welder.

Kyle had a passion for cars, specifically Subaru’s. He recently discovered his enjoyment for fishing with Grandpa Fred, and was an enthusiast of music and playing guitar. Kyle was also an avid Minecraft player. He looked forward to all the family get-togethers, making memories with the people that mattered most. Family was the centerfold of his life. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his significant other, Alecia and daughter, Penelope. The newest member of the Brunelle family, Miss Dahlia Mae is expected to join the family in February. He was a great father and could often be found playing hide and seek with Penelope.

Kyle was predeceased by his grandfather, Alfred E. Brunelle; his grandmother, Anne M. Brunelle; his aunt, Mary E. Potts; his uncles: Carter Johnson, Alfred E. Brunelle, Clifford P. Brunelle, John I. Brunelle; his grandfather, Frederick Augustus Springer, Jeannette Springer; his aunt, Jacqueline Springer and cousin, Amanda Cherney.

Survivors include his parents, William and Bonnie Brunelle; his sister, Emily (Wayne) Denton; his loving partner, Alecia McDermott; his daughters: Penelope Anne and Dahlia Mae Brunelle; his sister, Cheryl Brunelle; his brother, Michael Brunelle (Sarah); his cousin/aunt, Daphne (Jon) Pellish; and several aunt, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services will be private, at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in memory of Kyle may be made to a Go Fund Me fund, by visiting https://gofund.me/212f79f9.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.