Kritin Elizabeth Zehnter

Dec. 29, 1968 — April 12, 2020

LAKE LUZERNE — Kristin Elizabeth Zehnter, 51, of Gailey Hill Rd., passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Born on Dec. 29, 1968 in the Bronx, she was the daughter of Rita (Murphy) Zehnter and the late Eric Zehnter. She was a graduate of Syosset High School.

Kristin spent her childhood summers in Lake Luzerne and moved there permanently in 2002.

She was an ambassador of the Lake Luzerne Historical Society, and for many years sat on zoning board of appeals for the town of Lake Luzerne.

She began her career as a legal secretary on Long Island and later worked in Glens Falls for Miller, Mannix, Schachner & Hafner, LLC, Bartlett, Pontiff, Stewart & Rhodes, P.C. and Joseph W. McPhillips Law Office and was also a member of the Adirondack Paralegal Association. She most recently worked at Luzerne Market.

Kristin enjoyed many outdoor activities including mountain climbing and kayaking. She also was a motorcycle enthusiast, having participated in racing and riding the roads on her Harley with her longtime companion, Nino.