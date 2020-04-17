Kritin Elizabeth Zehnter
0 entries

Kritin Elizabeth Zehnter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kristin Zehnter

Dec. 29, 1968 — April 12, 2020

LAKE LUZERNE — Kristin Elizabeth Zehnter, 51, of Gailey Hill Rd., passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Born on Dec. 29, 1968 in the Bronx, she was the daughter of Rita (Murphy) Zehnter and the late Eric Zehnter. She was a graduate of Syosset High School.

Kristin spent her childhood summers in Lake Luzerne and moved there permanently in 2002.

She was an ambassador of the Lake Luzerne Historical Society, and for many years sat on zoning board of appeals for the town of Lake Luzerne.

She began her career as a legal secretary on Long Island and later worked in Glens Falls for Miller, Mannix, Schachner & Hafner, LLC, Bartlett, Pontiff, Stewart & Rhodes, P.C. and Joseph W. McPhillips Law Office and was also a member of the Adirondack Paralegal Association. She most recently worked at Luzerne Market.

Kristin enjoyed many outdoor activities including mountain climbing and kayaking. She also was a motorcycle enthusiast, having participated in racing and riding the roads on her Harley with her longtime companion, Nino.

Survivors include her mother, Rita Zehnter of Saratoga Springs; her loving companion, Nino Mazzeo of Lake Luzerne; her siblings: Mary Zehnter of Manhattan, Eric (Sally) Zehnter of New Hyde Park, Karen (John) Karadenes of Greenfield Center, Brian (Amy) Zehnter of Bellerose; seven nieces and nephews.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements were entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com

To plant a tree in memory of Kritin Zehnter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News