Kristine Dunton

Nov. 10, 1963—Nov. 3, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Kristine Dunton, 58, of South Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 3, 2022 following a long illness.

Born on Nov. 10, 1963 in Glens Falls, Kris lived most of her life in South Glens Falls, graduating from South Glens Falls High School in 1981. She worked in the health care industry holding several positions in the medical diagnostics field throughout her career including phlebotomy at both Glens Falls and Saratoga Hospitals, medical transcription, and diagnostic imaging.

Although she showed a certain protective toughness on the outside, she was kind, caring, and compassionate. Kris loved wholeheartedly and passionately defended those she loved. Sensitive and empathetic, her easygoing attitude and cheerful smile invited others to confide, complain, or just plain vent and she listened without judgment or criticism. Not only did she hear what was said — she felt it — and would cry, or laugh, or feel angry right along with you.

She had a trusting and generous nature and would help anyone in need. Always up for new and fun escapades, Kris could be counted on to accept any invitation that led to adventure or mischief, be it a road trip to Maine with her sister, camping in a spring snowstorm, or a Raiders football game in Massachusetts. Mostly she loved to laugh and have fun with her family and friends. However, that is not to say she was a pushover; Kris had a stubborn side and could be quite blunt when she didn’t agree or didn’t want to do something.

She is survived by her parents, Raymond, Jr. and Marsha Dunton of South Glens Falls; her sister, Michelle Dunton of South Glens Falls; and brother, David Dunton of Sumter, SC; nieces: Amanda (DJ) Pack of Sumter, SC and Maddy Dunton of Central, SC; nephew, Eric (Leah) Dunton of Spartanburg, SC; grand-niece, Chloe Pack of Sumter, SC; aunt Karen (William) Muermann of Cosby, TN; and several cousins.

Kris is preceded in death by her brother Raymond D. Dunton III; grandparents, Walter and Clara Myott and Margret and Raymond Dunton, Sr.; nephew, Matthew Culver; uncle Ronald W. Myott; and aunts, Diane Rawleigh and Jo-Anne Dunton.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 at 1 p.m. at St. Paul’s Cemetery, 23 Vaughn Road, Hudson Falls, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the charitable organization of one’s choice.

Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com