May 20, 1975 — June 28, 2019
BALLSTON SPA — Kristina L. Graham, 44, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019. She was born in South Glens Falls on May 20, 1975.
Kristina worked at Rickett’s Dry Cleaners in Ballston Spa for many years and currently worked at Feigenbaum Cleaners in Wilton.
Kristina was a proud mom, traveling to all her sons’ sporting events to support them. She was an animal lover and was often accompanied by her precious dog, Sassie. Kristina enjoyed barbeques with family and friends and brought a smile to everyone’s face when she entered the room.
Kristina is survived by her beloved sons, Domonic and Ian; her mother, Patricia Prouty; father and stepmom, Pete and Becky Cheeney; sister, Lori Gleason; brother, Kevin Prouty; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High St., Ballston Spa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Kristina may be made to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa, NY 12020.
Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
