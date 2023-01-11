Kristina Danelle Chandler-Finlayson

March 16, 1987—Jan. 6, 2023

FORT EDWARD — Kristina “Poohy” Danielle Chandler-Finlayson, 35, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

Kristina was born on March 16, 1987, at the Glens Falls Hospital in Glens Falls, NY. She is the daughter of Emma James and her husband Vern James, Richard Chandler. She is also the Goddaughter of Daniel Nolin “Big Dan.” Poohy was loved by many.

She was an honorary member of the “Lost Riders” Motorcycle Club. She loved riding her motorcycle and bonding with club members.

She had many jobs and made many friends along the way, some jobs of which include the Trailside Village (VT); Dorset Post Office (VT); McDonald’s (VT); Domino’s (NY), and jobs in Virginia and Connecticut.

She loved her shoes, dresses, and motorcycle. She loved shooting guns. She loved to socialize and had such a bubbly personality. Once you met Poohy, you were her friend forever. She loved her family very much. Her husband Winston and her two children: Jayden and Kassity were her pride and joy.

She is predeceased by her maternal and paternal grandparents, her nephew, Jordan, and many aunts and uncles.

She leaves behind her husband, Winston Finlayson; and their two children: Jayden and Kassity Finlayson; her mother, Emma James and her husband, Vern James; her father, Richard Chandler; Godfather Daniel Nolin (Dolores); only surviving grandfather, Lavern James, Sr.; brothers: Ricky Chandler (Danielle Greene, Jamie, and Star) and Derek James (Amber James); sisters: Debbie James-Graves (Keith Graves), Stephanie James, Tonee and Tosha James, Bridget Cartrette, Faithe and Hanna Carson, and Gabriel Chandler. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, some include: Christopher, Sierra, DeJohn, Taliyah, Nizavior, Jose, Zaniyah, Dawsyn, Brody, Karter, and Haydn; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

At the family’s request there will be no calling hours. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Hudson Falls American Legion, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839. Please bring a dish to pass.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.