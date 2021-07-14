Dec. 29, 1977—July 11, 2021
FORT EDWARD — It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Kristina Ann Flores-Knowlton, 43, on Sunday, July 11, 2021, after her long battle with addiction. She was a daughter, mother and soon to be grandmother, or as she would prefer to be called “Nina”.
Born on Dec. 29, 1977, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Michael and Karen (Bickford) Flores.
She leaves behind her parents, Michael and Karen Flores; her daughter, Chloey Jansson and her partner, Patrick Hayes and soon to be grandson, Arlo; her daughter, Alannah Flores and her dad, Scott Wood; her former spouse, Victor Knowlton and their dog, Vinny; her special friend, “Gramma” Rita Kilmer; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Her biggest and proudest accomplishments were her daughters. She never missed Chloey’s volleyball games with Alannah. She was a big part of Chloey’s prom, making sure she had everything she needed for her special night. Alannah was included in the prom as the “flower girl”—she always made sure to take care of both of her girls.
Kristina would always be seen with her camera, snapping pictures of her daughters to capture memories that they will have for a lifetime.
She had a love for animals, bartending and live music. Kristina will be most remembered for her infectious laugh and huge heart.
At the family’s request there will be no calling hours. Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, a fund has been set up for Chloey and Alannah, Kristina Flores-Knowlton Memorial Fund, at Glens Falls National Bank, 159 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To view Kristina’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit: kilmerfuneralhome.com.
