Kristin Rae Dashnaw
Sept. 28, 1980 - May 3, 2023
MOREAU – Kristin Rae Dashnaw, 42, of Moreau, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born September 28, 1980 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Michael J. Shaw of Granville and Cindy L. Corey of Glens Falls.
Kristin was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School with the Class of 1999.
She was a longtime employee at the Safety Warehouse in South Glens Falls in the position of a Manager.
Kristin was adventurous and an avid reader. She enjoyed working on her flowerbeds and spending time with family doing a multitude of things, which include hunting, fishing, camping, hiking and bonfires with friends, just about anything in the great outdoors.
Kristin adored her family and friends. She was a very hard worker and often put others above herself. If she was your friend, she was a loyal friend for life. She will be greatly missed by many.
She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Harry S. and Mary E. Corey; paternal grandparents, Milford and Marie Shaw; brother-in-law, George Dashnaw and her mother-in-law, Lori Dashnaw (Grammy Purple).
Survivors in addition to her father, Michael J. (Theresa) Shaw; and mother, Cindy L. Corey; include her husband, Benjamin D. Dashnaw; her sons: Benjamin D. (Julia) Dashnaw II and Brody A. Dashnaw; and her grandson, Oliver Bryson Dashnaw, all of South Glens Falls. She is also survived by sister, Brionna L. Burlett, of Glens Falls; sister, Chanel M. (Jason) Hunt, of Fort Myers, FL; brother, Lucas N. (April) Quarters of Ocala, FL; brother, Samuel I. Corey Walker, of Glens Falls; sister, Amy Amell, of Johnsburg; sister, Alicia Taylor, of Granville; mother-in-law, Deb Coon, of South Glens Falls; father-in-law, Ernie Dashnaw, of South Glens Falls; and many, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services and burial will be held privately for the family and no calling hours are scheduled.
The family will be holding a gathering on Friday, May 12, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the VFW Post 6196, 32 Luzerne Road, Queensbury.
The family would love to thank all the nurses and doctors who cared for Kristin, especially Hannah and Audra, from the Cardiac Care ICU and a special thanks to Monique for her care and compassion during this difficult time.
Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.