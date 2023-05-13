Kristin Rae Dashnaw

Sept. 28, 1980 - May 3, 2023

MOREAU – Kristin Rae Dashnaw, 42, of Moreau, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born September 28, 1980 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Michael J. Shaw of Granville and Cindy L. Corey of Glens Falls.

Kristin was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School with the Class of 1999.

She was a longtime employee at the Safety Warehouse in South Glens Falls in the position of a Manager.

Kristin was adventurous and an avid reader. She enjoyed working on her flowerbeds and spending time with family doing a multitude of things, which include hunting, fishing, camping, hiking and bonfires with friends, just about anything in the great outdoors.

Kristin adored her family and friends. She was a very hard worker and often put others above herself. If she was your friend, she was a loyal friend for life. She will be greatly missed by many.

She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Harry S. and Mary E. Corey; paternal grandparents, Milford and Marie Shaw; brother-in-law, George Dashnaw and her mother-in-law, Lori Dashnaw (Grammy Purple).

Survivors in addition to her father, Michael J. (Theresa) Shaw; and mother, Cindy L. Corey; include her husband, Benjamin D. Dashnaw; her sons: Benjamin D. (Julia) Dashnaw II and Brody A. Dashnaw; and her grandson, Oliver Bryson Dashnaw, all of South Glens Falls. She is also survived by sister, Brionna L. Burlett, of Glens Falls; sister, Chanel M. (Jason) Hunt, of Fort Myers, FL; brother, Lucas N. (April) Quarters of Ocala, FL; brother, Samuel I. Corey Walker, of Glens Falls; sister, Amy Amell, of Johnsburg; sister, Alicia Taylor, of Granville; mother-in-law, Deb Coon, of South Glens Falls; father-in-law, Ernie Dashnaw, of South Glens Falls; and many, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services and burial will be held privately for the family and no calling hours are scheduled.

The family will be holding a gathering on Friday, May 12, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the VFW Post 6196, 32 Luzerne Road, Queensbury.

The family would love to thank all the nurses and doctors who cared for Kristin, especially Hannah and Audra, from the Cardiac Care ICU and a special thanks to Monique for her care and compassion during this difficult time.

Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com