March 24, 1981 — Nov. 29, 2019 SMYRNA, Del. and BRANT LAKE — Senior Master Sgt. Kristen Margaret Bamberger of Smyrna, Deleware and Brant Lake, New York passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. She was 38 years old.
Kristen was born March 24, 1981 in Brant Lake, to Elise Bamberger and the late Kenneth E. Bamberger. She was also predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Donald and Dorothy Danzeisen, and paternal grandparents, Robert and Corinne Shoemaker.
Kristen is survived by her mother, Elise K. Bamberger of Brant Lake; his brother, Kenneth D. Bamberger of Wichita Falls, Texas; his nephew, Jakob R. Bamberger of Penn Yan, New York; his uncle, William G. Bamberger of Colville, Washington; and special friend, Maximo Nuñez.
Kristen began her military career in July 1999 shortly upon graduating from North Warren High School in Chestertown. She served multiple overseas deployments.
You have free articles remaining.
Kristen was passionate about her military career, taking care of and mentoring fellow Airmen. She was happiest in the kitchen cooking for friends and looking forward to completing her MBA. Her greatest joys were her pets, including her dogs, Peanut, Coco, Punkin, Cane, Pablo and her cat, KitLit.
Funeral services, with full military honors, were held 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Saratoga.
Letters of condolences may be sent and guest book signed at www.torbertfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests making a donation to your local animal shelter, or give a rescue animal a “forever home.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.