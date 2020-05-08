Kristen M. Temple

Kristen Michele Temple was gifted to the world on March 21, 1976. Born in Ticonderoga, she was adopted at ten weeks and began her new life in Fort Ann. She loved horses and cats and began riding at Jan-San Acres when she was seven. Soon after, she was gifted her first horse Mike, who happily carried Kristen and her best friend, Molly McFadden on many backyard adventures.

Kristen’s favorite place on earth was South Welfleet, Cape Cod, where she and her family spent many summer vacations. Kristen was a redhead and of course had that signature personality, some might have called her “bossy”! By taking on the responsibility of social director at the beach every day, Kristen assured that she and her parents were always socially connected with fun and interesting people.

The summer before her senior year, 17-year-old Kristen was discovered to have Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. She was treated with great care and ultimate success by Dr. JoAnne Porter of the Children’s Cancer Center at Albany Medical Hospital. Later Kristen was honored to be recognized by Channel 6’s “Melodies of Christmas” at Proctor’s Theater, through which she was highlighted as a young cancer survivor in a video seen on television. After having received chemotherapy and then radiation for over a year and seeing so many other young children fighting their way through the scourge of cancer, Kristen decided her life’s vocation was to be a nurse. She became a CNA, then furthered her education to become an LPN. She worked at several nursing home facilities, her favorite was Teresian House where she found the love of caring for the elderly was most satisfying and rewarding and would be her life-long commitment. While living in Albany, Kristen found time to become a foster parent for many abandoned and rescued cats while raising her beautiful daughter Marley, but when twins Ahayla and Arion (both their initials “ART” in honor of her mother) came along it was time to return to the North Country to be near her parents.