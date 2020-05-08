March 21, 1976 — April 25, 2020
HUDSON FALLS – Kristen M. Temple, 44 of Hudson Falls, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, under the care of hospice at her fathers home in Fort Ann.
Kristen Michele Temple was gifted to the world on March 21, 1976. Born in Ticonderoga, she was adopted at ten weeks and began her new life in Fort Ann. She loved horses and cats and began riding at Jan-San Acres when she was seven. Soon after, she was gifted her first horse Mike, who happily carried Kristen and her best friend, Molly McFadden on many backyard adventures.
Kristen and Molly became involved with Girl Scouts when their moms started a troop for Fort Ann girls. Kristen transferred to Hudson Falls Middle School and enjoyed having her mom as her 7th and 8th grade art teacher.
Kristen’s favorite place on earth was South Welfleet, Cape Cod, where she and her family spent many summer vacations. Kristen was a redhead and of course had that signature personality, some might have called her “bossy”! By taking on the responsibility of social director at the beach every day, Kristen assured that she and her parents were always socially connected with fun and interesting people.
The summer before her senior year, 17-year-old Kristen was discovered to have Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. She was treated with great care and ultimate success by Dr. JoAnne Porter of the Children’s Cancer Center at Albany Medical Hospital. Later Kristen was honored to be recognized by Channel 6’s “Melodies of Christmas” at Proctor’s Theater, through which she was highlighted as a young cancer survivor in a video seen on television. After having received chemotherapy and then radiation for over a year and seeing so many other young children fighting their way through the scourge of cancer, Kristen decided her life’s vocation was to be a nurse. She became a CNA, then furthered her education to become an LPN. She worked at several nursing home facilities, her favorite was Teresian House where she found the love of caring for the elderly was most satisfying and rewarding and would be her life-long commitment. While living in Albany, Kristen found time to become a foster parent for many abandoned and rescued cats while raising her beautiful daughter Marley, but when twins Ahayla and Arion (both their initials “ART” in honor of her mother) came along it was time to return to the North Country to be near her parents.
Marley, Ahayla and Arion were lovers of all things Minnie and Mickey, and Kristen made sure that she was able to take her children on the vacation of a lifetime at Disneyland in Florida.
Kristen then was employed by Fort Hudson Health Care Facility while she and her children lived in Hudson Falls. Tragically, during this last employment Kristen was diagnosed with breast cancer. She fought bravely for three years with the relentless investigation for the newest and most effective help and treatment by Dr. Christopher Mason at the Glens Falls Cancer Center. Kristen’s family gratefully acknowledges his unyielding devotion to his patients as one of the finest Oncologists to be found anywhere.
Because of the current healthcare crisis caused by the coronavirus, Kristen and her three children lived with her parents for her last three weeks. High Peaks Hospice health care professionals Maura and Debbie cared for Kristen with great love and tenderness during her final days, and thankfully, Kristen was able to leave her earthly home, peacefully, with a little smile, and her Mom and Dad at her bedside.
Kristen is survived by her parents, Maureen and Robin Temple, her daughter Marley Olivia MacPherson, her twins Ahayla and Arion Temple, niece Alexis Temple, and sister Lauren Temple.
Also, her extended birth family- mother Judy LaMott, grandmother, special sister Jennifer Burnett, and two other sisters and a brother.
Warmer weather will come to help us celebrate the life of Kristen. Until such time that we all can gather to share stories and hugs, we will think of this brave young woman who gave life her best shot! Stay tuned for that date to be announced.
Donations to ‘gofundme.com for Kristen Temple’ to help her children in their transition to their new life, or ‘highpeakshospice.org’ are greatly appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
