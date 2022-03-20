Krista E. Facto

June 30, 1982 - March 15, 2022

MOREAU — Krista E. Facto, 39, passed away March 15, 2022, unexpectedly.

Born June 30, 1982, in Glens Falls she is the daughter of Beth (Murray) Facto and Randy Facto. Krista graduated from South Glens Falls High School in 2000. She was employed by Hudson Headwaters in Fort Edward where her co-workers became part of her family.

Krista's biggest passion in life was her children. She enjoyed live music, quilling, playing pinochle, softball, attending her sons lacrosse games, flowers, pastries, putting on red lipstick with her McDonald's mirror, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and entertaining her children's friends and family.

Krista is predeceased by her maternal grandfather, Thomas Murray; and paternal grandmother, Joan Facto.

Left to cherish her memory include her children: Aidan Carpenter and Lukas Sanchez; mother, Beth Facto; father, Randy Facto (Wanda); sisters: Jodi Yando (Eric) and Kate Priest (Josh); maternal grandmother, Dorothy Murray; paternal grandfather, Roger Facto; nieces: Scarlett, Karragan, and Dylann; nephews: Tyler and Brendan; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A memorial service will be conducted on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 6 p.m. at the Pine Knolls Alliance Church 614 Gansevoort Road, South Glens Falls, NY, 12803. A joyful loving gathering will follow the service at the Church. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Krista's memory can be made to Friends of New Hope Manor Inc. 35 Hillside Road, Barryville, NY, 12719 or Pine Knolls Alliance Church 614 Gansevoort Road, South Glens Falls, NY, 12803.

In memory of Krista, please send some flowers to a loved one or someone who is in need to brighten their day from the Arrangement Shoppe in Hudson Falls, her favorite flower shop.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Randy Facto, Jodi, Eric, Kate, Josh, NYS Police & Rescue, SGF Fire Department, Pete Corlew, Tyler Corlew, Rob Chadwick, and the community for all their search and rescue efforts.

To view Krista's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.