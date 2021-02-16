Kris E. (Schroeder) Duffek
July 27, 1959 - Jan. 11, 2021
QUEENSBURY - Kris E. (Schroeder) Duffek, 61, of Burke Drive, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021, unexpectedly at her home. Born on July 27, 1959 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Karl B. Schroeder and Ann M. (Russo) Schroeder.
Kris graduated from Prince George High School in Virginia. She was employed as a Homecare Health Aide with many different agencies throughout her career of caring for those that needed assistance. She loved sitting down with a good book and reading, going to the see all of the newest movies as they first would come out and just hanging out with her family and friends.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sisters: Karline (James) Roberts, Kim (Ernie) Edgerly, and Karrie Hill; nieces and nephews: Holli Crear, Stephen Moody, Crystal Williams, Nicole Winans, and Kyle Samaniego; her son, Casey C. Duffek of Hopewell, VA; along with her aunt's: Irene Nallie and Jeanne (Dave) Allen; and many cousins and friends; and her cat Whiskers.
A graveside ceremony will take place in the spring at St. Mary's Cemetery in South Glens Falls.
In loving memory of Kris contributions may be made to C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital, 102 Park Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
