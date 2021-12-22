Kingston Ezequiel Jemmott

HUDSON FALLS — Kingston Ezequiel Jemmott passed away in the loving arms of his parents on December 18, 2021. Kingston's strength and determination were formidable for anyone, let alone a 17-month-old baby boy. Not only did he overcome several health issues from the time he was born, he did so with a joyous spirit and an infectious smile that is imprinted on the hearts of everyone lucky enough to have met him.

Kingston was his mommy's little angel, and she, his. His health issues took him to some of the best children's hospitals in the northeast, and his family was continuously by his side, supporting him every step of the way.

Whether he was playing with his favorite stuffed giraffe, listening to a favorite song, or just playing with daddy's hair, Kingston's heartwarming smile radiated happiness, and that happiness was a reflection of the love that surrounded him his entire life. Kingston will forever be remembered for his amazing strength and his beautiful, precious smile.

Kingston will live forever in the hearts of his mother, Kiara Lopez; his father, Jacob Jemmott; and his sister, Zoe Jemmott, all of Glens Falls, NY; his maternal grandmother, Bienvenida Morales; his uncle, Ezequiel Lopez; his aunt, Jessica Lopez; his maternal great-grandmother Paulina Henriquez, all of the Bronx, NY; his maternal grandfather Francisco Lopez of the Dominican Republic; his paternal grandparents, Stephanie Jemmott (Andrew Clark) of Queensbury and David Jemmott (Phyllis) of VA; his uncle Brandon Jemmott (Alicia) of Albany, NY; his aunt Jessica Jemmott of CO; and his paternal great-grandmother MaryLee Spector of Queensbury.

Funeral services will be held at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at 11 a.m.

Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services on Thursday at the funeral home.

Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.1