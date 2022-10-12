Kimiko Lynn Kurosaka

Sept. 21, 1958 - Oct. 8, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Kimiko Lynn Kurosaka, 64, passed away Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at her home.

Born Sept. 21, 1958, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of George and Mikiko (Kashiwabara) Kurosaka.

Kimiko earned her bachelor's degree and went on to work in the Snuggery at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Some of her enjoyments in life were Harry Potter, reading, doing crafts, and going skiing.

In addition to her parents, Kimiko was predeceased by her sister, Jane Kurosaka.

Those left to cherish her memory are her uncles: Kiyo (Amy) Kashiwabara and John; aunt, Sakai Hata; cousins: Mits, Dora, and Holly Kashiwabara; also, her beloved collie, Arienn.

Calling hours will take place Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A graveside ceremony will take place on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at 11 a.m. in Pine View Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 13 Arbutus Dr., in Queensbury following the graveside ceremony.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the wonderful caregivers who have taken care of Kimiko (Kimi) for the last few years. This includes, Rebecca Hack, Theresa Hack, Shelby Hack, Brooke Viele, Kerry Gabrielle Maclin, Tess Harrington, Linda LaFond and all the other ladies who had a special place in Kimi's heart.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.