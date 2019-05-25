March 28, 1977 — May 21, 2019
BUSKIRK — Kimberly Williams, 42, of Buskirk, passed away Tuesday May 21, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital with her loving family by her side.
Kim was born on March 28, 1977 to Barry and Donna Myers of Delanson, New York. Kim attended Amsterdam High School graduating in 1995. She began her career as a CNA and was most recently employed by Washington Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Argyle, New York.
Kim is survived by her husband, Wade Williams who she married on May 23, 2018; her parents, Barry and Donna Myers; her sisters, Laura (Michael) Rieken and Mindy (Benjamin) Palmateer all of Amsterdam; her son, Raymond Pichette and her stepson, Dominic Williams; as well as six nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins.
Kim was preceded in death by her daughter, Cassandra Pichette on Jan. 29, 2001.
Kimberly loved life; she enjoyed motorcycle rides, trips to the outer banks, her gardening, and bonfires with friends, family, and her dogs. Most of all Kimberly loved her daughter, son and family. She always enjoyed life to the fullest, her sharp wit and sarcasm will truly be missed.
A service of remembrance will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at Betz Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Home, 171 Guy Park Ave., Amsterdam, NY 12010.
Family and Friends are invited to call between 4 and 6 p.m. Thursday prior to the service.
Kim will be laid to rest with her daughter, Cassandra at Maple Grove Cemetery in Worcester at a later date. Donations may be made in Kim’s memory to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Funeral Home, 171 Guy Park Ave., Amsterdam, NY 12010.
Please visit Kimberly’s online memorial at brbsfuneral.com.
