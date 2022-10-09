Kimberly M. Tabor

Sept. 24, 1957 - June 25, 2022

QUEENSBURY — On June 25, 2022 God called home our beautiful Kimberly Marie Rose Tabor. Born Sept. 24, 1957, she left us all to soon to join her mother Margaret, father Donald and big brother Bruce, who all passed before her.

Kim resided in the UK for the past thirty plus years. She had many passions in life but the "biggest" was enjoying and living life to its fullest.

She was born and raised In Queensbury, NY and graduated from Queensbury High School, Class of 1975.

Kim was a good daughter, a loyal sister, a devout wife, a loving mother and a BEST friend to all she held dear. Her best attribute by far was always being able to turn the other cheek, no matter the circumstance. We love you like a "RED BIRD," Kimmie, Godspeed to the pearly Gates our sweetest one.

Kim is survived by her son, Philip David Manney; her brother, Tracy J. Tabor, his spouse David J. Corlew, Jr.; her sister, Tammy Betit; her spouse, Jim; one uncle; one nephew; and many first cousins that reside in upstate NY.

An internment ceremony will be held Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at Mount Herman Cemetery, corner of West Mountain and Luzerne roads in Qeensbury at 2 p.m. All who wish to attend may do so. A small gathering to celebrate her life with her brother, Tracy and son Philip will immediately follow.

In lieu of flowers we ask that one make a donation in Kim's name to a charity of one's choice or to the American Cancer Society.