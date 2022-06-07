Kimberly Locke-Wilder

COLONIE — It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Kimberly's journey to heaven. Following a long illness, Kimberly left us on June 4, 2022, knowing she was loved and cherished.

Kimberly was a true blessing to this world, to her beloved family and to the countless people who she touched through her music. Her good-hearted acts of kindness to strangers through caring conversation was one of the many ways she positively affected the lives of others. She was a woman of strong faith, and we are at peace knowing that she resides in heaven along with family members, friends and certainly her Savior, Jesus Christ.

Kimberly is predeceased by her parents, James H. Locke and Joan Marlene Locke, her maternal grandparents, Earl and Celia King, and paternal grandparents, Lee and Theresa Locke, all of Indian Lake, NY.

Kimberly is survived by her cherished soul-mate and husband, Micheal Locke-Wilder of Colonie, NY; sisters: Brenda Moore (Doug), Ginger Farrell (Tim), all of Indian Lake, NY; sisters: Jennifer Allen (Rick) and Celia McArdle (Bill), all of Glenmont, NY; and her beloved special needs brother, Timothy Locke of Lewis, NY. She also left behind the following nieces and nephews, from whom she always asked for "a little bit of sugar": Mindy Brouthers, Joshua Moore, Lindsey Montayne, Murphy Gedney, Colin Farrell, Shannon Farrell, Dylan McArdle, Maggie Allen, Griffen Allen; and her kitties: Will and Grace. Kimberly always encouraged her nieces and nephews to be themselves and to embrace their blessings just as she had confidently embraced hers.

A heartfelt thanks from the family to the numerous friends who supported Kimberly, Michael and their family throughout this difficult time, with special thanks to Lori Slutsky, Cheri Pierce Rigsbee, Jennifer Mosley, Chell Rosenberger, and Tony and Karen Hartnagle.

Family and friends are warmly invited to Miller Funeral Home, 6357 NYS Rte. 30, on June 11, 2022, from 1:00-4:00 p.m. As a sincere and heartfelt tribute to Kimberly, the family wishes for this to be a non-traditional gathering, with bright colored clothing, bling, classic rock and videos of Kimberly entertaining her friends and fans.

A closing blessing by officiant Reverend Nina Dickinson of the Indian Lake United Methodist Church will take place at the conclusion of calling hours. A graveside service at the Cedar River Cemetery will be held following our celebration of Kimberly's life.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mohawk-Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakwood Ave., Menands, NY 12203.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.