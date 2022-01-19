Kimberly (Kimmy) Emerson-Bibee

Jan. 24, 1969 - Jan. 16, 2022

CAMBRIDGE - Cambridge lost a treasure, Kimberly (Kimmy) Emerson-Bibee, age 52, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022 after a short illness.

Kim was born on January 24, 1969, in Springfield, VT to Mary and Tedric (Hippy) Emerson, Sr.

She graduated from Cambridge Central School in Cambridge, NY. Kim or Kimmy to most, loved to spend time with her family and friends. Especially her grandchildren in most recent years. She was a fun, loving, generous soul. She also had a feisty, strong side that we all embraced as well.

To know Kimmy was to love her. She could make you laugh out loud like no other. She enjoyed the fun and laughter she created and loved to quote an old column from The Eagle Newspaper, Evelyn's Chatter: "And a good time was had by all" She was also the daughter, sister, mother and friend who you could count on to lend sympathy and a helping hand when needed. She would go without to make sure you had what you needed.

To say Kimmy was a hard worker is an understatement. She had a cleaning business and worked as a full time cook at The Bog in Cambridge, NY for 27 years. She loved to cook and took pride in delivering some delicious dishes. Kim also loved going to the beach where she shared some special vacations with her daughter.

Besides her parents, Kim is survived by her daughter (her world), Kayla Bibee, her love of 25 years, William (Bill) Jeffords; siblings: Kate (Vince) Canini, Kerry (late Gary) Rainstrom, Tedric (Kristy) Emerson, Jr. Grandkids, Liam, Remi, Carter J., Rylan, Morgan and Bryson; nephews, Nick (Molly) Rowland, Evan (Samantha) Mattison, Garrett and Addison Emerson; great-niece, Harper Rowland and great-nephew, Chase Rowland; her grandmother, Mary Smith. Bill's family: daughter, Samantha (Josh); brother, Robert (Joan) Jeffords and sister, Kathy Wold, and her beloved dog, Thor. She also leaves behind aunts, uncles and several cousins.

Kim was predeceased by her grandparents, Ralph and Kate Emerson, Stanley Smith. Her niece, Maddie Blue. Bills parents, Marge and Robert Jeffords and his son, Billy Jeffords.

The family would like to send a special thanks to the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad & the Saratoga Hospital Doctors & Nurses.

Calling hours are from 12:00-2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main St., Cambridge. A service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Debbie Earthrowl officiating.

All visitors are asked to please wear a facial covering or face mask, regardless of vaccination status.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad, 37 Gilbert St., Cambridge, NY 12816 or the Cambridge Fire Department, P.O. Box 554, Cambridge, NY 12816.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.