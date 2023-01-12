Nov. 20, 1961—Jan. 10, 2023

Kimberly Karen Squires passed away in the early hours of the morning of Jan. 10, 2023 at home holding the hand of her lifetime love Rick DuFrain.

She was the daughter of the late Robert and Francis (Hammond) Squires born Nov. 20, 1961.

Kim Graduated from Schuylerville Central School 1980 and later as an adult went on to get her associate’s degree in business management at Bryant and Stratton College.

She worked as a CNA at Pleasant Valley Infirmary for years.

Kim enjoyed crafting and coloring her artistic ability was endless. Kim could make a masterpiece out of a trash can. Usually when she was thinking of a new design or trying a new project you could catch her biting her tongue in the corner of her mouth this was her thinking pose. Her creativity didn’t end with crafts, she loved to mix and match foods to make a random recipe just for fun.

Kim is survived by her lifetime love of 45 years, Rick DuFrain; son, Ricky DuFrain; daughter-in-law, Marri DuFrain; five grandchildren: Logan, Ricky, Jr., Colin, Elway and Ryyan; eight siblings: brother, Skip (Marie) Squires, sisters: Melissa Veile, Sharron (Matt) Walsh, Connie (Jeff) Corbin, Lori (Jim) Timmons, brother, Scott (Shelly) Squires, sister, Shawnee (Bill) Hotailing, brother, Randy (Sherry) Squires; sister-in-law and dear friend, Bonnie Venn; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Kim was predeceased by her mother and father Francis and Robert Squires, uncles: Sonny, Marv, Mack and Pete and aunts: Moany and Tooty.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Kimberly at a later date at the discretion of her son and spouse. There will be no calling hours.

For online condolences, visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.