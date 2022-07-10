Kimberly A. Catalfimo
May 20, 1970 - May 5, 2022
HUDSON FALLS — Kimberly A. Catalfimo passed away at her home on May 5, 2022.
Born on May 20, 1970 she was the daughter of James A. Catalfimo and the late Mary Marsicano.
Kimberly attended the Cambridge Central School. During her school years, she enjoyed gymnastics and barrel riding with her horse. She also greatly enjoyed swimming and water sports at the family summer home on Hedges Lake. In later years, Kimberly utilized her artistic talents to make doll clothing, particularly for dolls on toy horses.
Kimberly is survived by her father, James A. Catalfimo; her brothers: Michael and his wife, Kris and David and his wife, Nicole; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Burial will be in the Greenwich Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY. Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.