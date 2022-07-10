Kimberly A. Catalfimo

May 20, 1970 - May 5, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Kimberly A. Catalfimo passed away at her home on May 5, 2022.

Born on May 20, 1970 she was the daughter of James A. Catalfimo and the late Mary Marsicano.

Kimberly attended the Cambridge Central School. During her school years, she enjoyed gymnastics and barrel riding with her horse. She also greatly enjoyed swimming and water sports at the family summer home on Hedges Lake. In later years, Kimberly utilized her artistic talents to make doll clothing, particularly for dolls on toy horses.

Kimberly is survived by her father, James A. Catalfimo; her brothers: Michael and his wife, Kris and David and his wife, Nicole; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Burial will be in the Greenwich Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY. Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com