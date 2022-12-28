April 7, 1957—Dec. 24, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Kim A. Armando, 65, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on April 7, 1957, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Gabe Armando and the late Ruth (Cook) Armando.

Kim was a 1975 graduate of Hudson Falls High School. She spent most of her childhood in Fort Edward.

In addition to her mother, she was predeceased by her longtime companion, James McDonald and her son, Jesse McDonald.

She is survived by her father, Gabe (Leslie) Armando of Queensbury; her daughter, Tiana (Jason) Fort Worth, TX; her granddaughter, Lyllei Tranowicz of Fort Worth; her brother, David (Joan) Armando of Fort Edward; her sister, Laurie (Greg) Jandolenko of Peru; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Kim’s request there will be no public services, a private burial for the family is arranged for spring.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.