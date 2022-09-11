Jan. 11, 1955—Sept. 6, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Kileen Jo Howard, 67, passed away on Sept. 6, 2022, following a short illness at her family home.

Kileen was born on Jan. 11, 1955, the daughter of John and Norma Howard. She graduated from South Glens Falls High School in 1973, and attended college classes at SUNY, and ACC. A lifelong learner and scholar, she was rarely found without a book in her hand. She instilled the importance of reading to her family.

She dedicated over 40 years of her life serving the needs of others as a Psychiatric Technician. She found her work to be meaningful and rewarding. No matter how quiet a person might be, she could bring them into conversation. If you were in the room with Ki you were never alone. She made a profound difference in the lives of others.

While first and foremost we would describe her as a devoted mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister. Her grandchildren called her “Grammy,” and her family called her Ki. She would describe her most incredible life memories were involving family gatherings.

She was an encourager to us all and loved getting updates on how everyone was doing, while enjoying a good cup of coffee or sharing home cooked foods.

She is survived by her son, Joshua Victor and wife Tonya; son, Jeremiah Victor and wife Amanda; son, Nathan Victor and Eliza; her grandchildren: Elli, Matthew, Jack and his mom Andrea, Roman, and Elias; her siblings: Steven Howard and wife Angie, David Howard and partner Judy, Thomas Howard and son Justin, her sister Patty Kay; several adoring nieces and nephews; her best friends: cousin Cathy Winters, and Sue Simmons; and her partner John Spurling of Rock City Falls.

“I will still be the same when you are old and gray, and I will take care of you. I created you. I will carry you, and I will always keep you safe.”

Isaiah 46:4

The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation for the compassionate care provided by the staff at Saratoga Hospital, and by the staff at Community Hospice.

Ki loved wolves. She felt they symbolized spirituality, wisdom, and natural guidance.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating in her memory to any of the following charities: American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110 or the Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga, NY 12866 (https://www.communityhospice.org/donate)or to WCC Wolf Conservation Center of NY, PO Box 421, South Salem, NY 10590 (Contact@nywolf.org).

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A memorial service will be conducted following the calling hours at 6 p.m. at the funeral home with Sister Donna Irvine S.S.N.D., officiating.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

To share online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.