July 1, 1963—Oct. 4, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Kevin Swinton, Sr., 59, son of the late Frank and Katherine (Drake) Swinton passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

Kevin was born on July 1, 1963 and grew up in Queensbury.

Throughout his life his favorite hobbies were boating, camping, mini-golfing, drinking his coffee, riding his snowmobile, fixing old “junk” he called “treasure,” anything he could fix or tinker together he would. He loved going for motorcycle rides with his friends on Sunday where he earned the name “the Navigator,” most importantly he loved spending time with his family and being a papa.

He is predeceased by his mother and father.

Left to cherish his memory include his significant other, Sheilla (DeStefano) Schenk; his seven children: Joshua Swinton, Kevin (Susie) Swinton, Jr., Kandise LanFear, Kenneth Ash, Lea Swinton, Gina (Joseph) Yarter, Megan (Justin) Sterling; his grandchildren: Trevor, Drayke, Kyan, Kevin III, Chace, Zacheriah, Oaklynn; his seven siblings: John Burt, Marcia (David) Thompson, Frank Burt, Kathy LaLonde, Kenneth Swinton, Franklin “Ed” (Cindy) Swinton, John “Jack” (Shannon) Swinton; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A funeral service will follow the calling hour at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Kevin’s memory can be made to C.R. Wood Cancer Center, c/o Glens Falls Hospital Foundation, 126 South Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

To view Kevin’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.