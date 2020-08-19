Nov. 12, 1962 — Aug. 7, 2020

CORINTH — Kevin N. Benjamin, 57, of Antone Mountain Road, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital with his loving family by his side.

Born on Nov. 12, 1962 in Wiesbaden, Germany, he was the son of Erma (Tumbleson) Benjamin of Saratoga Springs and the late Reginald Benjamin.

Kevin lived the early part of his life in Greenfield and attended school in Saratoga Springs.

He married his best friend and love of his life, Kathaleen S. Hamm on Oct. 30, 1997 in Corinth and the couple resided on Antone Mountain Road for 23 years.

Kevin was employed for many years as an electrician in several locations, including IBM, Rozell’s Electric and General Mechanical. He then owned and operated Above Ground Pools for several years.

He enjoyed gardening, building things and buying tools, and especially enjoyed spending time with his family.