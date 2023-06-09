March 24, 1961—June 4, 2023

SALEM — Kevin M. Ringer, 62, of Salem, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Saratoga Hospital after a brief battle with cancer.

He was born March 24, 1961 in Glens Falls the son of the late William A. and Roberta (Cavanaugh) Ringer. Kevin was a 1979 graduate of Hudson Falls High School and BOCES majoring in auto body. He was also a 1985 graduate of Black Hawk Frame School.

Kevin worked for many years at Ringer’s Sales & Service, as well as many auto body shops. Most recently, he was employed at Bain’s Auto in Salem until he retired due to a stroke.

Kevin had many hobbies and enjoyed hunting and fishing. In his younger years, he enjoyed being in several bowling and pool leagues. Kevin was a wonderful person who always put others before himself. He was a very considerate man and had a great sense of humor.

In addition to his grandparents and parents, he was predeceased by his brothers: Billy and Alan Ringer.

Left to cherish his memory are his three nephews: C.J., Nick and Devon; one niece, Taylor; a special sister-in-law, April (Royal) Chadwick; sister-in-law, Lisa Ringer; several cousins and his best friends: Jim and Sheila Bain and their grandchildren: Bentley and Hailey whom he shared a special bond with; good friend, Jim Carrolan; his caregiver and friend, Donna Legault. He also had many friends who were part of his life.

At Kevin’s request, there will be no calling hours or services.

Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Saratoga Hospital for their kindness and compassion shown to Kevin in his final days and also thank you to Dr. Barney Rubenstein who Kevin was very fond of.

Memorial contributions in Kevin’s honor may be made to the Salem Food Pantry, 32 East Broadway, Salem, NY 12865.

To share a memory of Kevin, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem.