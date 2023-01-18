July 14, 1958—Jan. 13, 2023

HUDSON FALLS — Kevin M. Knapp, 64, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

Born on July 14, 1958, in Glens Falls, he was a lifelong area resident and son of Richard and Liane (McFarland) Knapp.

Kevin grew up in Hudson Falls and was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School. He received his bachelor of science degree in psychology and then went on to earn his master’s in criminal justice policy. Kevin’s love for helping others complimented his work in special education with the ARC and at Hudson Falls High School. He held our military veterans in the highest regards and supported many veteran’s organizations through the years.

Kevin was an accomplished musician and played the drums for 50 years, playing in many local bands. He loved animals, especially his dogs and enjoyed going fishing.

Kevin was predeceased by his first wife, Cindy Knapp; his maternal grandparents, Theodore and Marguerite McFarland, and his paternal grandparents, Harry and Bertha Knapp.

He is survived by his parents, Richard and Liane Knapp; his twin brother, Keith Knapp; his brother, Bruce Knapp; sisters: Pamela Roberge and Tracy Knapp; his daughter, Kristal; his grandchildren: Blaike, Christian, Lucas, and Carolyn; his nieces: Amy Roberge and Emily Tomlin; grand-nieces: Daphne, Katelyn, Kylee; and grand-nephew, Charlie Tomlin; and his longtime companion, Sally Deming.

Services are private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Disabled American Veterans (dav.org) or to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls. Online remembrances may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.