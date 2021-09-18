Kevin M. Duswalt

Those left to cherish his memory are his children: Kevin Duswalt of CT, Richard Duswalt (Amber Kemmerer) of PA, Anthony Duswalt (Elizabeth McDonald) of Hudson Falls, Phillip Duswalt of Hudson Falls, Matthew Monroe of Warrensburg, and Sarah Cleveland of Chestertown; parents, Richard Duswalt and Catherine DeGregorio; grandchildren: Michael, Cambria, Ronan, Raegan, and Crue Duswalt, Keaton and Lydia McDonald, and Preston Dewar; sisters: Kim Duswalt and Ariana DeGregorio; aunt, Marilyn Bongiorno; nephews: Evan Duswalt and Joseph Bongiorno; cousins: Gerald and Michael Bongiorno, Muriel Tasker, Geraldine Pregant, Laura Strainer, and Phillip and James Lyons; and his beloved pets; Brandy, Bella, and his boy Max. Kevin is also survived by the mothers of his children: Susan Piccinich, Maria Huse, and Tammy Sutphin; as well as his former longtime companion, Carole Cleveland.