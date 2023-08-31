Oct. 15, 1964—Aug. 26, 2023
QUEENSBURY—Kevin passed away at the Glens Falls Center, Sherman Ave., Queensbury. Kevin was born at the Glens Falls Hospital to Alvin “Skip” Dean and Virginia “Chick” Dean.
Besides his paternal and maternal grandparents, Kevin is predeceased by his brother, Alvin “Chip” Dean, Jr. Survivors besides his parents; are his brother, Daniel Dean of Queensbury; and his sister, Cindy (Clifford) Girard of AZ; and many grandchildren.
A service will be held at the RR Presbyterian Church at 548 Luzerne Rd., Queensbury on September 6, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. followed by a reception at 2:30 p.m.
A special thank you to the East Wing “Angels”: Caitlin, Nicole, Brenda and the CNA nurses for all they did for Kevin. Thank you Mark Radloff for being there for us.
