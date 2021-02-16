June 10, 1955—Feb. 13, 2021
WEST RUPERT/PLAINFIELD, VT—Kevin Lynn Saunders, born June 10, 1955 in Granville to Herman and Clara Inez Bentley Saunders of West Rupert, VT, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021 in Plainfield, VT.
Predeceased by both parents, one sister, Verna Hoyt, three brothers, Ronald Saunders, Theodore Saunders and Lyndus Saunders, one brother-in-law, William Wood and one sister-in-law, Margaret Saunders.
Survived by four brothers: Douglas (Suzanne) Saunders of Bennington, VT, James (Jeannette) Saunders of Troy, Kenneth (Pam Williams) Saunders and Timothy Saunders of Rupert, VT; three sisters: Veronica (Floyd) Saville of Hudson Falls, Vona Wood of East Hebron and Vicky (Howard) Fifield of Queensbury; sister-in-law, Helen Saunders of Greenwich; brother-in-law, Ralph Hoyt of Rupert, VT. Also survived by a very caring friend and one Kevin held dear to his heart, Susan Saunders. Kevin is survived by many nieces and nephews and many, many great nieces and nephews.
One of God’s special children, Kevin went briefly to first grade in Rupert, VT and it was soon discovered he needed extra special education and was entered into a Specialized Education System in Manchester, VT (Mount Laurel School) where he remained until he aged out at the age of 21. Kevin had a heart of gold and loved visiting friends and neighbors. He walked or rode his bicycle all over Rupert and West Rupert visiting whoever he came in contact with. He loved sitting up at Sherman’s Store in West Rupert watching people come and go and enjoying their company. Kevin also would go to the neighborhood farms and help out with whatever he could, mostly just visiting, but to him it was helping and an important part of his day.
Kevin’s greatest joy was becoming a member of The Rupert Fire Department. He would sit and write in a notebook for hours about the activities of the fire department. If the fire whistle went off, he would jump up and get ready and run out to the edge of the road and wait for one of the firemen to stop and pick him up to go to the fire. There were several firefighters that took Kevin under their wings and helped him get his certifications and helped him to be a successful member of the department. It meant the world for Kevin to be a part of this organization.
Awhile after the passing of Kevin’s mom, Kevin eventually went to live in a group home in Bennington, VT under the care of United Counseling. It wasn’t such a good fit for his needs and he was transferred to be under the care of Sterling Area Services in Morrisville, VT (now known as Green Mountain Support Services) where he was placed in home care. He lived with Hubert Bent as his care provider for several years in both Morrisville and Hyde Park, VT. When Hubert retired, Kevin moved to live with Anthony Bagalio in Plainfield, VT. Both of these care providers welcomed Kevin with open arms, made him a part of their families and provided him with a happy life. Kevin will be remembered for his huge, loving heart and he will be greatly missed.
There will be no calling hours and a graveside service will be at a later date at the Rupert Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kevin’s memory to the Rupert Fire Department, P.O. Box 68, West Rupert, VT 05776 or Green Mountain Support Services, 93 James Road, Morrisville, VT, 05661.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit ww.gariepyfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem.
