Kevin Lynn Saunders

Kevin’s greatest joy was becoming a member of The Rupert Fire Department. He would sit and write in a notebook for hours about the activities of the fire department. If the fire whistle went off, he would jump up and get ready and run out to the edge of the road and wait for one of the firemen to stop and pick him up to go to the fire. There were several firefighters that took Kevin under their wings and helped him get his certifications and helped him to be a successful member of the department. It meant the world for Kevin to be a part of this organization.

Awhile after the passing of Kevin’s mom, Kevin eventually went to live in a group home in Bennington, VT under the care of United Counseling. It wasn’t such a good fit for his needs and he was transferred to be under the care of Sterling Area Services in Morrisville, VT (now known as Green Mountain Support Services) where he was placed in home care. He lived with Hubert Bent as his care provider for several years in both Morrisville and Hyde Park, VT. When Hubert retired, Kevin moved to live with Anthony Bagalio in Plainfield, VT. Both of these care providers welcomed Kevin with open arms, made him a part of their families and provided him with a happy life. Kevin will be remembered for his huge, loving heart and he will be greatly missed.

There will be no calling hours and a graveside service will be at a later date at the Rupert Cemetery.