Jan. 2, 1960 — Feb. 1, 2020
CORINTH — Kevin K. Deuel, 60, of Ash Street, passed away Saturday evening, Feb. 1, 2020 at home.
Born on Jan. 2, 1960 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Kenneth L. and Caroline A. (Haines) Deuel. He was a 1978 graduate of Hadley-Luzerne Central School.
Kevin worked for several years at Ketchum Manufacturing in Lake Luzerne.
Kevin was an avid New York Jets and New York Mets fan. He also enjoyed riding his snowmobile. He was always ready to lend a hand to those who needed it.
He was predeceased by his parents and a special niece, Amanda Deuel.
Survivors include one daughter, Mallory (Dale) Lewis of Ridgecrest, California; three grandchildren; one sister, Sharon Hickey of Corinth; two brothers, Kenneth (Sally) Deuel of Lake Luzerne and Mark (Mary Beth) Deuel of Corinth.
There are no calling hours scheduled.
Graveside services will be conducted in the spring at Luzerne Cemetery in Lake Luzerne.
Contributions in Kevin's memory may be directed to Jessups Landing EMS, c/o Town of Corinth, 600 Palmer Ave., Corinth, NY 12822.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
