Kevin James Giambrone

Kevin married the love of his life, Jessica, in 2002. He was immediately welcomed into the Fay family by Jessica’s parents, James and Judy and her sister, Alyssa (Chris Strain), as well as her grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Together they created a beautiful family of their own, raising their two amazing sons, Nicholas and Christopher. They went on many fun family adventures and created loving memories that will last a lifetime. This was the most important part of Kevin’s life, and he showed his love for his family in everything that he did.

Kevin did everything with purpose. He was not just a Boy Scout, he made sure to achieve Eagle Scout. He remained very active in Scouting with his two sons while always modeling the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law. He did not just climb mountains, he climbed all 46 High Peaks in the Adirondacks, as well as several across the US and around the world. He was an avid hiker and outdoorsman, his love for the outdoors spanned across several hiking trails and mountaintops, most enjoyed with family and friends. Kevin enjoyed serving his community and was a proud member and treasurer of the Bay Ridge Volunteer Fire Company. He was the member that always wanted to bring the company together by organizing activities that involved everyone having fun. Kevin enjoyed helping to coach his sons’ baseball, soccer, hockey and lacrosse teams. His approach was more of a mentor, as he enjoyed working one on one with the players to point out and focus on their strengths while providing challenges for them to improve upon their skills. Kevin was a 20 Under 40 recipient in 2013, and made it very clear when interviewed that he was living his best life. One of Kevin’s favorite and most memorable past times when he wasn’t planning out amazing adventures for his family, was building a large ice skating rink in the backyard each winter. This provided hours of fun for his family, friends, and neighbors.