Oct. 6, 1978—Aug. 17, 2023
GREENVILLE, RI—Kevin J. VanAvery, 44, of Mapleville Road, Greenville, RI, passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023, with his wife by his side, following a brief illness, at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
He was the beloved husband of Tiffany (Fernandes) VanAvery. They were married July 4, 2020.
He was born in Cambridge, NY, on October 6, 1978, to Gary and Pamela J. (Hurley) VanAvery.
Kevin worked for Builders Surplus for over 15 years. Kevin enjoyed fishing, going to the casino, woodworking, horse racing, baking and anything outdoorsy. He could fix just about anything and was a huge Buffalo Bills fan. He had a passion for ice fishing.
He was predeceased by his brother, Steven VanAvery.
Besides his wife; and parents; Kevin is survived by his daughters: Sophia, and Vivian VanAvery; his brother, John VanAvery and his wife, Aleeza of Burnt Hills, NY; sister, Kimberly VanAvery of Loudonville, NY; as well as extended family and many friends.
Graveside services for Kevin will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in the Greenwich Cemetery, County 52, Greenwich, NY 12834.
Online condolences and messages to the family can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
