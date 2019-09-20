{{featured_button_text}}

Oct. 3, 1953 — Sept. 18, 2019

LAKE LUZERNE — Kevin J. Mallon, 65, of Ralph Road, passed away Wednesday morning, Sept. 18, 2019 at his home.

Born on Oct. 3, 1953 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Raymond and Naomi (Jeune) Mallon Sr. He was a 1971 graduate of Queensbury High School. He joined the Air Force after high school and served in England and Elmendorf Air Base in Alaska.

Upon his honorable discharge from the Air Force, he attended Adirondack Community College and then Buffalo State University, where he met his future spouse, Hollie Haber. He earned a master’s degree in computer science from RPI. Kevin and Hollie were married in 1990 and lived in Sandy Hook, Connecticut for ten years, where he worked for General Datacom. They moved back to Lake Luzerne in 2000. He was employed as database administrator for Genpac, in Glens Falls for 19 years.

Kevin was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed boating and hunting. He was famous for his Labor Day parties.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

He was predeceased by his parents; a sister, Donette “Dee” Ulrich; and a brother, Raymond Mallon Jr.

Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Hollie Mallon; brother, Timothy (Ilona) Mallon of Columbia, Maryland; brother-in-law, Walter Ulrich of Hadley; nieces, Karen, Heidi (Greg, Alecia and Lily), Johanna and Nicki.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments