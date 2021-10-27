June 13, 1968—Oct. 20, 2021

Kevin was with us from June 13, 1968 until October 20, 2021 when he lost his battle with depression.

He was born in San Diego, CA and made his choice to walk with God at the young age of 12. This greatly influenced the rest of his life choices and the lives of so many others for decades to come. He went into the ministry in 1990, where he worked in California and Mexico until 2012, when he was no longer able. Even when unable for the work, Kevin remained a faithful, caring servant to all whom he encountered.

In 2017, Kevin married the love of his life, Nathalie Cabrera Mendo and her three beautiful daughters, Escarlet, Jenny, and Keila. Kevin could not have loved these little girls more if they were his own.

He was a devoted husband and father, an avid hiker and fisherman as well as a talented writer. He and Nathalie started and worked together in their painting business, A Brush With Excellence.

Kevin was predeceased by his father Argyle Gifford and is survived by his mother Bertha Gifford; wife Nathalie; daughters: Escarlet, Jenny, and Keila; his sisters: Cheryl (Rich) Morris and Melanie (Mat) Huff; as well as his nephews; and several nieces.

A visitation and funeral are planned on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Gardens and Gables Wedding Barn, 1637 Co. Rd. 28, Granville, NY 12832. Visitation hours are from 9:00-11:00 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon will follow.

The family expresses deep appreciation to all the friends, family, Warrensburg schoolteachers and staff, New York State Forest Rangers and Warren County Sheriff’s Department for their help, support and tireless efforts.

In lieu of flowers, friends may wish to make a monetary donation to the GoFundMe Benefit for Kevin Gifford account to help his daughters and wife.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com