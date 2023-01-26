Sept. 9, 1955—Jan. 23, 2023

GANSEVOORT — Kevin F. Brough, 67, peacefully passed away on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by his loving family and friends.

He was born on Sept. 9, 1955, in Plattsburgh, NY to Floyd and Lois (Merrihew) Brough.

Kevin graduated from Plattsburgh High School in June 1973.

Upon graduating, Kevin went to work for Endicott Johnson Shoes where he managed stores in Gloversville, NY, Saratoga Springs, NY and Danvers, MA, he then became a District Manager and went on to be an Auditor until leaving the company in 1992.

Kevin then began his most rewarding career by starting a business of his own. That same year Kevin and his wife Kelly purchased multiple Subway sandwich shops. Kevin excelled at operating his stores and eventually became involved with Subway at the national level, where he was a board member in the National Association of Subway Franchisees for 11 years, serving as the Chairman for three of those years.

Kevin and Kelly sold the stores in 2012 and Kevin began a much deserved retirement.

Kevin loved spending time with his family both at home and in Surfside Beach, SC. He also enjoyed target shooting, carpentry, umpiring New York State High School girls’ softball and girls’ volleyball.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Kelly (MacNeil) Brough of 36 years; daughter, Ashley Paduano (Joe); grandson, Kevin Paduano; brother, Stephen Brough of Allenstown, NH; mother-in-law, Patricia MacNeil of Cobleskill, NY; along with many other family and friends. His family and friends were his greatest joy in life.

Kevin is predeceased in death by his parents, Floyd and Lois Brough and his father-in-law, Minard “Mac” MacNeil.

The family would like to thank the staff of Saratoga Hospital for their kind and compassionate care during Kevin’s stay.

A service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Route 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Family and friends may call between 1 p.m.–4 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

For online condolences, visit: www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.