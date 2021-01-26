Feb. 24, 1980—Jan. 24, 2021

WILTON – Kevin D. Hagadorn Jr., 40, of Wilton, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at his home.

Born on Feb. 24, 1980 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Kevin Hagadorn Sr. (Michelle Kolozy) of Wilton and Pamela Hagadorn (Kelly Oakes) of Queensbury.

Kevin was first employed at Walmart in Queensbury as a produce manager and then worked at K-Mart in Queensbury. Currently he was working at HRS Cleaning in Wilton.

He enjoyed fishing, camping, and going to concerts. He was a loving father to his two kids, who were his pride and joy in life.

Kevin was predeceased by his paternal grandmother, Virgina “Ginny” Hagadorn and his maternal grandfather, Jerome Watson.

Survivors besides his loving parents include two children: Olivia and Kevin Hagadorn of Wilton; two siblings: Erica Hagadorn of Glens Falls and Jennifer Hagadorn (Guy Chadwick) of Wilton; his nieces and nephews: Gina, Casey, Ryan, and Asher; his great-uncle, Harold “Butch” Hagadorn (Diane) of Corinth; an aunt, Cindy Peacock of South Glens Falls; and several cousins.

Due to the pandemic, arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family.