Oct. 18, 1956—Oct. 28, 2021

SARATOGA — Well known native son Kevin Cummings’ love of life did not come to an end with his untimely death in the early morning hours of October 28, 2021 at his Saratoga home. To the contrary, Kevin’s lifelong passion for living, his indefatigable and inspirational spirit, whether battling cancer or on the football field, and his irrepressible joie de vivre, will live on eternally through all those who loved him and will honor him, as his legacy is well cemented in his Saratoga roots.

Born on October 18, 1956 to the late John E. and Ruth (Smith) Cummings, Kevin was a fixture on the playgrounds of the East Side Rec with his towering presence and dominating skills in football, basketball and baseball, together with his twin brother Keith. From Little League to Pop Warner, and from the gritty pick-up games on the East Side courts, to “Friday Night Lights” in front of a packed house in the iconic old stands of the Rec football field, Kev’s star always shone brightly.

Who could ever forget the amazing run Kev and Keith’s Little League All Star team, along with teammates Chip Williams, Jack Meinhardt, and TK Veitch made in the Summer of ‘69?! With a couple of breaks, they were on their way to Williamsport, as they captivated the city.

As legendary Saratoga High Football Coach Blase Iuliano remarked, “In 1971 we brought up Kevin as a young Sophomore to the Varsity, and it did not take long to see how very special he was. He was not only a gifted athlete, but also extremely competitive, and commanded respect because of his work ethic.” Coach Iuliano went on to talk about Kev and Keith being three-sport stars throughout high school, and of how that led to their induction into the Saratoga High Hall of Fame. He continued by saying “I was so very proud of Kevin when he became an All American at U Mass, and also when he became a key administrator with Disney in Florida after he graduated.” He spoke proudly about Kevin’s role as the Development Manager for Disney Imagineering of the Saratoga Springs Resort and Spa on the massive grounds of Disney World, which was certainly a pinnacle moment in Kevin’s exemplary career. Coach Iuliano closed his remarks by saying “It was a pleasure and honor to know some of Kevin’s siblings, and my heart and prayers go out to them and to all of his many friends who lost one of Saratoga’s finest athletes and best people.”

With Kevin’s larger than life personality, and his impact on so many over the years, it is no wonder that there’s been a tremendous outpouring of love and sadness from people near and far in the days since he was taken from us way too soon. Stories of his kindness and generosity with younger athletes, and of his dry sense of humor and quick wit, which gave him the ability to lift everyone’s spirits and fill a room with laughter, have been oft repeated sentiments. To know Kevin is to love Kevin, and to be his friend is to cherish his friendship.

Kevin was fortunate to play for Dick MacPherson at UMass, and Coach MacPherson also felt very fortunate to have Kevin as a player. MacPherson had stints as an NFL Assistant, including a stop with the Patriots, and also was later at the helm of the Syracuse Orange, but once when asked how he felt about Kevin, without hesitation he said “Kevin was the biggest, big play man I ever coached.” That alone speaks to the size of Kevin’s heart and helps to explain why he continued to achieve such success in life.

During his 26-year career with Disney, Kevin logged more frequent flyer miles than anyone else in the large business, per his longtime Executive Assistant and close friend, Diana Hall. He was a Project Manager working with Bill Hanus, whom he greatly respected. Kevin worked on all four Disney ships in Italy and Germany, and also worked on the development of the Tokyo Disneyland Resort and the Disney Polynesian Resort, one of their DVC/Disney Vacation Club properties. He also worked on domestic projects at the Disney Vero Beach Resort, California Adventure, Copper Creek at Wilderness Lodge, a DVC property on the grounds of Disney World in Florida, and was naturally chosen to lead the development of the Saratoga Springs Resort and Spa, also a DVC property on the Disney World grounds, with a ringing endorsement from CEO Michael Eisner. As Diana shared, “It is impossible to put into words what Kevin’s career and reputation at Disney were, and the people who loved and admired him.”

In conversations with Keith and several of his and Kevin’s closest friends, one theme about Kev always rose to the top, and that was his love for Saratoga. Kevin and his brother were always traveling to UNH football games, coached by fellow Saratogian and close friend Sean McDonnell. Those were epic road trips organized with Rod Sutton, Tom Roohan and a host of other native Saratogians. If it was the UNH-UMass game, Kevin made the difficult decision to stand along side his dear Saratoga teammate and friend, despite his love for his alma mater. When it came time to retire, it was a no brainer for Kevin to return to his hometown and purchase a house on Lincoln Avenue. His warm and cozy home was only one block from his beloved racetrack. Shortly after, he soon renovated and utilized all of the designs he honed during his tenure at Disney.

Although Kevin did not have children of his own, he treated his closest friends’ children like family. These kids loved him in return, including the Rossi children, Sean McDonnell’s and Dave Croasdale’s sons. Kevin’s love and genuine interest in his friends’ children was a nurturing trait which came from Kev’s beloved mom, Ruthie.

Finally, it must be stated that Kevin brought the same discipline and purpose that he exhibited in business and in sports to his winning battle against cancer. Kevin’s former wife and good friend Darla (Ergen) Cummings was instrumental in supporting Kevin through all of his treatments in her hometown of Pittsburgh. Kevin was an inspiration to all who were around him at that time, including all of Darla’s family and friends, as well as his family and friends back home.

Kevin was preceded in death by his older sister and brother, Shelley Ann Cummings and John P. “Jackie “ Cummings, and by his younger brother, David “Satch” Cummings. He is survived by his oldest sister, Diane C. Strong of Bradenton, FL; twin brother, Keith Cummings of Saratoga; and youngest brother, Christopher M. Cummings of Austin, TX; as well as his former wife and good friend, Darla (Ergen) Cummings. Lifelong Saratoga friends Dick Mullaney and Joey Leone were always by his side and will miss their buddy dearly.

Calling hours for Kevin will take place on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Wm. J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, November 4, 2021 at St. Clement’s Church, 231 Lake Avenue, Saratoga Springs.

Burial will be private.

At the family’s request, donations may be made in Kevin’s memory to UPMC/Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232.

