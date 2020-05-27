Aug. 17, 1985 — May 21, 2020
GREENWICH — Kevin Andrew Pryor of Greenwich passed away unexpectedly on May 21, 2020 at the age of 34.
Kevin was born in Brooklyn on August 17, 1985 and graduated from Greenwich Central High School in 2003.
Kevin, a local mason, recently returned to Greenwich after having lived in Manassas, Virginia.
Kevin is survived by his father, John Robert Pryor, Greenwich; his siblings, Tommy Buersken of Bella Vista, California, J. Christopher Pryor and his wife Jeanette of Topeka, Kansas, Patricia Pryor of Greenwich, James Pryor of Greenwich, Susan Pryor and her fiancé Isaac Robinson of Keeseville, Heather Jett and her husband Don of Hartford, Timothy Pryor and his wife Joanna of Hudson Falls, Colleen Williams of Rockville, Maryland, Michael Pryor and his wife Samantha of Manassas, Virginia, and many nieces and nephews.
Kevin is preceded in death by his mother, Cecelia Patricia Pryor of Greenwich.
Kevin excelled and stood out in so many areas of his life. He was funny, energetic, artistic, and very athletic. Kevin’s personality was unforgettable, and he could light up a room with his smile. He was also very musical and was a self-taught pianist and guitarist.
He was brutally honest, witty, charming and extremely thoughtful. Kevin was a dedicated and loyal person and friend. He touched the lives of all those lucky enough to meet him. He leaves a void in the lives of all of us.
Due to the limitations imposed by the State of New York on public gatherings due to the current pandemic, a private viewing for family members will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Flynn Bros, Inc. Funeral Home in Greenwich.
Interested mourners wishing to pay their respects and attend his funeral services may do so online beginning at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at www.zoom.us.
You can enter meeting ID 8397529182 or by clicking https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83975291827 Kevin will be laid to rest in the St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Greenwich, NY on May 29, 2020.
Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
