Kevin A. Nallie
0 entries

Kevin A. Nallie

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dec. 13, 1956 — Dec. 22, 2019

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Kevin A. Nallie, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at the Fort Hudson Nursing Center in Fort Edward, following an extended illness.

Kevin was born in Glens Falls, on Dec. 13, 1956. He was the son of Irene F. (Russo) Nallie and the late Angelo S. Nallie.

Kevin attended South Glens Falls High School and went into the BOCES program to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a professional auto body mechanic. He worked for several auto body repair shops, most recently with Dave Barnes Auto in Queensbury.

Kevins’ father mentored and influenced him at a very young age and sparked his love for working on cars. When he wasn’t working on customer cars, he and his neighborhood friends would be tinkering and painting cars at home. He was especially proud of the Ford Mustang he fully refurbished and customized.

Kevin is survived by his mother, Irene Nallie; his sister, Nancy McHenry, and her husband, Michael; his twin children, Angela and Stephen Nallie; his daughter, Marisa Nallie; his granddaughter, Harper; his twin nieces, Sara Simons, and her husband Jonathan, and Jessica Smith, and her husband Jonathan; four grand-nephews; many loved friends; and feline best friend, Felix.

Friends may call on the family between 10 and 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls. A funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately following the calling hour at the church, with the Rev. Guy Childs, pastor, officiating.

A Rite of Committal will be celebrated at a spring burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Donations in Kevin’s name may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Capital District Chapter, 421 New Karner Road, Suite 6, Albany, NY, 12210, or the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.

To view Kevin’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfunealhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kevin Nallie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News