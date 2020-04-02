July 24, 1972 — March 18, 2020

MOREAU — Kerri Jo Parrish, 47, of Moreau, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Born in Glens Falls, July 24, 1972, she was the daughter of Kay and Harold Allen and Joseph Skellie.

Kerri was an animal lover and had a special interest in pitbull rescues. She also loved music and had a great passion and pride for her three daughters. They will fondly remember the cool summer nights riding down country roads, singing along to her favorite music, and all of the fun times she shared with them.

Kerri was predeceased by her ex-husband and first love, Wayne Hughes; and her grandparents, Daniel and Christine Reardon.

Those left to cherish her memory are her three daughters, Amanda Parker, Taylor Hughes and Morgan Edmunds; her parents, Kay and Harold Allen and Joseph Skellie and his wife Linda; a grandson, John David Emmerling Jr.; a brother, Michael Skellie and his wife Angela; also several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and her beloved dogs, Peanut and Storm.

Due to the current circumstances, a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.