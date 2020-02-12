Feb. 4, 1990 — Feb. 9, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — Kerri Ann Bennett, 30, of Hudson Falls, died suddenly, due to complications from diabetes, on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.
Born on Feb. 4, 1990 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Theresa Bennett.
Kerri graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 2008. While attending high school, she worked at McDonalds and while attending ACC, Kerri was employed at The Pines at Glens Falls Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation. Her dream was to become a nurse but her battle with diabetes made this impossible.
Her love of music started when she was a baby. She loved attending concerts with her family and friends. Kerri enjoyed cooking, especially making cupcakes for her nephews. The joy of her life was hanging out with her mom, family and friends. Kerri also was an animal lover, who cherished her cats. She was loved by her family and friends and will be deeply missed by all.
Kerri was met at the heaven’s door by her grandmother, Ellen Bennett and great-grandmother, Carrie Goodspeed.
She will be missed by her mother, Theresa Bennett; her aunts, Carolyn Manell, Mary Bennett and her boyfriend, Henry Baltzer and their son, Justin Baltzer and his mom, Jean, her aunt, Brenda Martin and her boyfriend, Jody Armstrong; her cousin, but more like a brother, Chad Manell and his girlfriend, Kristi Havens, and their children, Preston and Braydon Manell; Kerri’s boyfriend, Patrick Round; and her great aunt and uncle, Pheobe and Jim Gannon.
A celebration of Kerri’s life will be at a later date, at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
