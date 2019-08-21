Jan. 7, 1966 — Aug. 17, 2019
HUDSON FALLS — Kerri A. Randall, 53, of Spring Brook Way, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at the Warren Center in Queensbury following a lengthy illness.
Born on Jan. 7, 1966 in Lowell, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Robert Larder and the late Rosemary (Betters) Keefe and her step-father, Edwin “Ted” Keefe.
Kerri graduated from Commerce High School in Springfield, Massachusetts in 1983.
She married Robert R. Randall on Nov. 3, 1990 in Corinth and the couple resided on Walnut Street for several years before moving to Glens Falls and were currently residing in Hudson Falls.
Kerri was employed in various retail businesses in the area for several years.
She enjoyed reading, the Boston Red Sox, and was an avid hockey fan.
Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by one son, Jeremy Randall; and father-in-law, William Randall.
Survivors besides her husband include one son, James T. Randall (Keyanna) of Glens Falls; one step-son, Stephen W. Cobb (Michelle) of Bristol, Vermont; three grandchildren, Brantley Randall, A’Rya Rose Randall, and Ophelia Cobb; six siblings, Robin Olejarz (Kenny) of Chicopee, Massachusetts, Jodi Sophinos (Tom) of Wilbraham, Massachusetts, John Larder (Patty Stone), Tim Keefe (Nancy), and John Keefe all of Springfield, Massachusetts, and Tom Keefe of Pittsfield, Massachusetts; her nephews, Tim and Matt Keefe, Conor and Griffin Olejarz, and Louie Naioleari; her mother-in-law, Joanne Randall Royal (John) of Corinth; two sisters-in-law, Holly Shear (David) of Glenville and Karrie Vinett (Michael) of Clifton Park; and nephews, Alexander and Maxwell Shear.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, at the funeral home, prior to the service.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the charity of one’s choice.
