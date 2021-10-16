Sept. 25, 1943—Oct. 14, 2021

PUTNAM STATION — Kent W. Nichols, 78, of Putnam Station, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at his residence, with his loving family by his side.

Born in Schenectady, September 25, 1943, he was the son of the late Ernest and Marjorie (Bain) Nichols.

Kent was a lifelong resident of Putnam Station. He was employed by the Washington County Highway Department for many years, until his retirement in 2005.

After his retirement he operated a vegetable stand at his residence. He also enjoyed canning his products. He loved being at the farm stand and visiting with family and friends. He enjoyed sitting at his “Dome of Knowledge” discussing local issues and politics with his many friends, especially Charlie “Fox” Granger and Henry Sears.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion Post #83 of Whitehall.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Dorothy (Foster) Nichols; four children, Edward (Melissa) Ramey of Dresden, Jennifer (Mitch) Armstrong of Madrid, NY, Sarah (John) Rockenstire of Granville and Julia (Kris) Houghtby of Whitehall; two step-sons, Richard (Kim) Ramey of Hampton and Gary (Betty) Ramey of Whitehall; one brother, Daniel (Ann) Nichols of Whitehall and one sister, Joan Rock of Putnam Station. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, several nieces and nephews, and many cousins.

He was pre-deceased by one step-daughter, Cheryl Ramey; and by his brother-in-law, Robert Rock.

A Graveside Service with Military Honors will take place on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the South Cemetery of Putnam Station.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.

Donations in Kent’s memory may be made to the American Legion Post #83, 148 Main St., Whitehall, NY 12887.